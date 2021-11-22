Credit Suisse AG Has $1.27 Million Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 68,108 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Sector Gamma AS acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,059.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 162,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 148,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 128,134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 108,742 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 502,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 104,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $28.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 537,500 shares of company stock worth $14,010,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

