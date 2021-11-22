Credit Suisse AG Has $1.28 Million Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,788,000 after purchasing an additional 481,135 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,735,000. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,187,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,204,000 after buying an additional 366,192 shares in the last quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 841,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,706,000 after buying an additional 253,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 235,576 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $30.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

