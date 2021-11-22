Credit Suisse AG Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 75.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 138.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DDS stock opened at $360.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $375.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.21.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $4.29. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.40.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

