Credit Suisse AG Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Camtek worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Camtek by 9.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Camtek by 18.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $44.69 on Monday. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CAMT shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

