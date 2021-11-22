Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,287,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $439.36 on Monday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $424.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.55.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.