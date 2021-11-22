Credit Suisse AG Invests $1.19 Million in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 55,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 60,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,106,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,106,000 after purchasing an additional 856,287 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 896,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 56,560 shares during the period.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of OCDX stock opened at $20.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.42. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $425,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $1,488,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

OCDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.