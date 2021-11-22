Credit Suisse AG Invests $1.32 Million in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 167,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBD opened at $4.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.91. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $8.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

