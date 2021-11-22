Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,808 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 2.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in JELD-WEN by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 3.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

NYSE:JELD opened at $25.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.30. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $472,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.