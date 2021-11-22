Credit Suisse AG Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 765,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 491.9% in the 2nd quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 66,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 55,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,924,000.

Shares of NYSE:ELAT opened at $49.18 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.

