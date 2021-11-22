Credit Suisse AG Purchases 1,181 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of ICF International worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ICF International by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ICF International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its position in ICF International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ICF International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $105.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.67. ICF International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.03 and a 52 week high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

