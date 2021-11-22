Credit Suisse AG Purchases 15,934 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Interface worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Interface by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Interface by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $15.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.87. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

