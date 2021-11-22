Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,317 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of PROS worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PROS by 70.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 543.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the first quarter worth about $369,000.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $38.04 on Monday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

