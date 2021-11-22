Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 519,986 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,576,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.01) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.