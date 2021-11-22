Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,844,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,679,000 after purchasing an additional 685,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 714,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 593,804 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,850,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 531,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,504,000 after purchasing an additional 507,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 754,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 341,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

VNDA opened at $16.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $944.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.46. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In related news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $277,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $319,884.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $254,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

