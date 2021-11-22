Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,302 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of QAD worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of QAD by 130.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of QAD by 511.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of QAD by 23.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get QAD alerts:

Shares of QADA stock opened at $87.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.55 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.07. QAD Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.01.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.67 million. QAD had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About QAD

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.