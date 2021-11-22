Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,302 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of QAD worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in QAD by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in QAD by 511.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in QAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in QAD by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of QADA opened at $87.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.07. QAD Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $89.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 265.55 and a beta of 1.27.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.67 million. Equities analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

