Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,154 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of American Woodmark worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 166,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 107.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 8,203.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $71.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.98. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $64.08 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $396,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,165. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

