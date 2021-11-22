Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,154 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of American Woodmark worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,270,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,823,000 after acquiring an additional 190,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark stock opened at $71.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $64.08 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 2.16.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

