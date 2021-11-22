Credit Suisse AG Sells 219,090 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,260 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 219,090 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Hudbay Minerals worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 6.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 166,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 402,164 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 42.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,374 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Indl Alliance S reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

