Credit Suisse AG Sells 26,517 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,517 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Gray Television worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,309,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Gray Television by 1,765.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 143.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,940,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,829 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,099,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gray Television by 61.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,211,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 460,710 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $21.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.93.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.