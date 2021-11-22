Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,621 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of S&T Bancorp worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 15.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 99,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,358,000 after acquiring an additional 110,079 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 8.1% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 286,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 1,066,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

STBA stock opened at $31.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.72. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.