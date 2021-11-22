Credit Suisse AG Sells 61,470 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,866 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 61,470 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of IAMGOLD worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.60. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $3.25 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

IAMGOLD Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

