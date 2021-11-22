Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,503 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,617 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 187,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

FCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

NYSE:FCF opened at $15.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $16.06.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.07%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

