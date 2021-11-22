Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,734 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter worth about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 20.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.40.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DDS opened at $360.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $375.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.21.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.77%.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

