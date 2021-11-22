Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,787 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,787 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

