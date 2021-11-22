Credit Suisse AG Takes $1.30 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 723.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 69.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $87.26 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $75.40 and a 1-year high of $92.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

