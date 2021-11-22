Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 50.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 29.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 41.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $74.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.79. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.24.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.