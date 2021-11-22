Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 44.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 590,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,763,000 after purchasing an additional 180,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,080,000 after acquiring an additional 130,409 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in National Grid by 330.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in National Grid by 6,299.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 57,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in National Grid by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after acquiring an additional 43,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG opened at $66.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Separately, Argus cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

