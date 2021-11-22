Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKFN. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2,628.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 177,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 170,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 692,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,658,000 after purchasing an additional 55,601 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 41.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,406,000 after purchasing an additional 41,380 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 660 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $74.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.79. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $79.67.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.