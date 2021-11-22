Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,359 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

NYSE SAH opened at $46.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.