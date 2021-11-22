Creditcoin (CTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.42 Billion

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $4.43 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $2.52 or 0.00004413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,532.89 or 0.99199753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00056614 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00045346 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.02 or 0.00535227 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000158 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.