Credits (CS) Price Tops $0.0337 on Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Credits has a market capitalization of $7.53 million and $296,889.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

