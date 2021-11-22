CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Short Interest Update

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the October 14th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRSP. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.71.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $83.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.74. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $81.92 and a one year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.