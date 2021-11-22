Critical Analysis: HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of agilon health shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of HemaCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HemaCare and agilon health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HemaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A agilon health 0 0 12 0 3.00

agilon health has a consensus target price of $38.73, indicating a potential upside of 62.99%. Given agilon health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe agilon health is more favorable than HemaCare.

Profitability

This table compares HemaCare and agilon health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HemaCare N/A N/A N/A agilon health -22.11% -26.63% -10.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HemaCare and agilon health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HemaCare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A agilon health $1.22 billion 7.68 -$60.05 million N/A N/A

HemaCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than agilon health.

HemaCare Company Profile

HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy. It offers human blood cellular components derived from peripheral blood, bone marrow, and cord blood; and a range of consulting services in standard operating procedure development, personnel training, and quality and regulatory compliance. The company's network of FDA-registered, GMP/GTP-compliant collection centers ensures donor materials available to customers, as well as for use within its isolation laboratory. The company has strategic partnership with Charles River Laboratories International Inc. for human immune system research. HemaCare Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Northridge, California.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

