Critical Comparison: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) versus Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) and Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Unisys and Reinvent Technology Partners Y, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys 0 0 3 0 3.00 Reinvent Technology Partners Y 0 0 1 0 3.00

Unisys presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.96%. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.18%. Given Unisys’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Unisys is more favorable than Reinvent Technology Partners Y.

Profitability

This table compares Unisys and Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys -23.44% -47.46% 5.35% Reinvent Technology Partners Y N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unisys and Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys $2.03 billion 0.63 $750.70 million ($7.58) -2.52 Reinvent Technology Partners Y N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Unisys has higher revenue and earnings than Reinvent Technology Partners Y.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Unisys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Reinvent Technology Partners Y shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Unisys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Unisys beats Reinvent Technology Partners Y on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software and offers hardware and other related products. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA.

About Reinvent Technology Partners Y

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

