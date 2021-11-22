Critical Review: SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) vs. LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of LENSAR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for SANUWAVE Health and LENSAR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A LENSAR 0 0 2 0 3.00

LENSAR has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 181.69%. Given LENSAR’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LENSAR is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health N/A N/A N/A LENSAR -71.47% -36.01% -30.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and LENSAR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $4.06 million 14.24 -$30.94 million ($0.05) -2.40 LENSAR $26.38 million 2.95 -$19.77 million ($2.46) -2.89

LENSAR has higher revenue and earnings than SANUWAVE Health. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SANUWAVE Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. The company was founded on May 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

