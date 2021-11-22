Critical Review: Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) & MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 29.33% 32.70% 23.33% MaxLinear -1.30% 26.85% 11.15%

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and MaxLinear’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $5.11 billion 5.19 $1.50 billion $8.97 17.92 MaxLinear $478.60 million 11.33 -$98.59 million ($0.15) -471.17

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than MaxLinear. MaxLinear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxLinear has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Skyworks Solutions and MaxLinear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 0 10 11 0 2.52 MaxLinear 0 2 7 0 2.78

Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $212.28, suggesting a potential upside of 32.09%. MaxLinear has a consensus target price of $66.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.68%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than MaxLinear.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of MaxLinear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats MaxLinear on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products. The company was founded by Kimihiko Imura, Curtis C. Ling and Kishore V. Seendripu on September 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

