Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.36

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.36 and last traded at $68.22, with a volume of 1843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.70.

The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.63.

Croda International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COIHD)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

