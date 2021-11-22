Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CRT stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,658. The firm has a market cap of $70.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.61% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

