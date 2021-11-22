Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) will post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. Crown ElectroKinetics posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crown ElectroKinetics.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17).

CRKN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown ElectroKinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

CRKN traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $3.32. 84,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,199. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06. Crown ElectroKinetics has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $6.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

