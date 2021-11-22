Crowny Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Crowny has a market capitalization of $11.05 million and approximately $283,863.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00068957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00073716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00091039 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.71 or 0.07267518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,961.97 or 0.99639138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

