Crust (CRU) Trading Down 25.1% This Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Crust coin can now be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007657 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.48 or 0.00321794 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007527 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.12 or 0.00663148 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

