Crust Shadow Hits Market Cap of $3.20 Million (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Crust Shadow has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $2,473.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Shadow coin can now be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Crust Shadow has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00047276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.44 or 0.00227129 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00086571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

Crust Shadow is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

