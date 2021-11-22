Cryptocean Price Reaches $2.23 on Top Exchanges (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $18.27 million and approximately $354,016.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00003908 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00047248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.38 or 0.00230382 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00087941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.