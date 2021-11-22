CryptoSoul Hits One Day Trading Volume of $933.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $933.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.93 or 0.00245262 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.20 or 0.00833287 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000640 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00016042 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00073891 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008887 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000559 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

