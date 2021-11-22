CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €60.00 by Nord/LB

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) received a €60.00 ($68.18) target price from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($71.02) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €66.50 ($75.57) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €63.00 ($71.59).

EVD stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, hitting €63.42 ($72.07). The company had a trading volume of 234,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €64.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €59.06. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €47.34 ($53.80) and a 12 month high of €72.68 ($82.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.46.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

