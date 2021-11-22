CUTcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $663.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $39.81 million and approximately $663.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00234152 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00037445 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.99 or 0.00860493 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00016694 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00075314 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 154,447,744 coins and its circulating supply is 150,447,744 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

