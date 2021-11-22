CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Bought by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software makes up 4.1% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nepsis Inc. owned about 0.21% of CyberArk Software worth $13,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after buying an additional 25,675 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CyberArk Software by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $517,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.13.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.12. The company had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -139.83 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

