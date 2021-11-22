Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) CEO Buys $18,000.00 in Stock

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) CEO Spiro George Rombotis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CYCC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 142,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,945. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 209,612 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $74,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

