Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Short Interest Update

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the October 14th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCN opened at $2.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.73% and a negative net margin of 1,696.27%. Analysts anticipate that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 34.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

